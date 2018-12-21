EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Firefighters Respond to 2-Alarm Fire at San Souci Plaza in California

On Thursday, December 20, 2018, at approximately 11:35 p.m., firefighters from St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties responded to San Souci Plaza on MacArthur Boulevard, in California, for the reported commercial building fire.

Prior to arrival of crews, dispatch advised multiple callers were saying fire was showing and spreading quickly.

Crews arrived on scene to find a one story strip-mall with fire showing from the roof and awning area. Heavy winds were fueling the fire and it was spreading quickly.

Approximately 70 firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Hollywood, Second District, Ridge, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, and Saint Leonard responded and controlled the fire in under one hour.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate and updates will be provided when they become available.

Mission BBQ, who is located in the same shopping center opened at 1:00 a.m., and provided food and drink to all personnel on scene.

