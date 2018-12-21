EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Firefighters Respond to 2-Alarm Fire at San Souci Plaza in California

On Thursday, December 20, 2018, at approximately 11:35 p.m., firefighters from St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties responded to San Souci Plaza on MacArthur Boulevard, in California, for the reported commercial building fire.
Prior to arrival of crews, dispatch advised multiple callers were saying fire was showing and spreading quickly.
Crews arrived on scene to find a one story strip-mall with fire showing from the roof and awning area. Heavy winds were fueling the fire and it was spreading quickly.
Approximately 70 firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Hollywood, Second District, Ridge, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, and Saint Leonard responded and controlled the fire in under one hour.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate and updates will be provided when they become available.
Mission BBQ, who is located in the same shopping center opened at 1:00 a.m., and provided food and drink to all personnel on scene.
I am glad they all brought this fire under control and everyone is safe.Thank God.
Remember when fashion bug was there it caught fire. Hmm bad wiring?
Mission BBQ is amazing! Kudos!!!
seems to me I remember that same spot burning years back.
It’s not the first time that exact section has caught fire!
Seems like there maybe some electrical issues around that area. Caught fire a few times when Fashion Bug was there. Thank you Mission BBQ for always looking out for our First Responders and EMS people.
Isn’t this the same section of the shopping center that has caught fire a few times in the past?
I have a lot of respect for Mission BBQ for what they did for these folks. That’s why I will always be a loyal customer!