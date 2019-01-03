Disrespect Leads to Arrest of Lexington Park Man for Child Abuse

On Sunday December 23, 2018 Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were called to Shining Willow Ln in Lexington Park for the report of a domestic dispute.

Police were told that a juvenile male was disrespectful and threw the cord to his video game system at the two adults.

Steven King, 37, of Lexington Park, grabbed the victim near the neck and pushed him to the bed where the two began to struggle

King admitted to police that he did grab the victim and threw him onto the bed but denied trying to strangle the victim.

King was arrested and charged with child abuse second degree and assault second degree.

King was released December 24, 2018 on a $10,000 bond.