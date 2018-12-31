UPDATE: Name Released of 15-Year-Old Waldorf Girl Killed in New Years Eve Motor Vehicle Accident

UPDATE 1/1/2019: On December 31, 2018, at approximately 4:20 p.m., the driver of a Mercury Milan passenger car was traveling northbound on St. Charles Parkway just north of St Marks Drive in Waldorf when the vehicle started skidding, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, Nadia Mourtaj, 21, was taken to Charles Regional Medical Center and then transported to Washington Medical Center where she is in critical condition.

The front seat passenger, Meklit Teclehaimanot, 18, was transported to Prince George’s Hospital where she was treated and released.

The rear seat passenger, Zeyneb Mourtaj, 15, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Mourtajs are sisters and Teclehaimanot is a relative.

All three are from Waldorf.

Cpl. K. Syvertsen of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Operations Unit is continuing the investigation.

