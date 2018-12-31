UPDATE: Name Released of 15-Year-Old Waldorf Girl Killed in New Years Eve Motor Vehicle Accident

UPDATE 1/1/2019: On December 31, 2018, at approximately 4:20 p.m., the driver of a Mercury Milan passenger car was traveling northbound on St. Charles Parkway just north of St Marks Drive in Waldorf when the vehicle started skidding, left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver, Nadia Mourtaj, 21, was taken to Charles Regional Medical Center and then transported to Washington Medical Center where she is in critical condition.
The front seat passenger, Meklit Teclehaimanot, 18, was transported to Prince George’s Hospital where she was treated and released.
The rear seat passenger, Zeyneb Mourtaj, 15, was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The Mourtajs are sisters and Teclehaimanot is a relative.
All three are from Waldorf.
Cpl. K. Syvertsen of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Operations Unit is continuing the investigation.
12/31/2018: On Monday, December 31, 2018, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to St. Charles Parkway between Northgate Place and Nick’s of Clinton for a motor vehicle accident.
Authorities at the scene reported a red four door passenger vehicle off the roadway and into a wood line.
An 18-year-old female was transported to an area trauma center.
A female in her 20’s was taken from the scene with CPR in progress.
One person in the vehicle was confirmed deceased at the scene.
Wow, stop driving so fast through there, and in the damn rain! Look at that car, doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see they were flying, literally. At least you didn’t hit nobody else. Probably killed two people as it usually seems the drivers are usually the sole survivors in these cases. People in SOMD drive way to fast and stupid. It’s so dangerous driving from Charles to Pax everyday. So happy I’m moving home and retiring.
You should move away with a nasty disgusting attitude like that. Don’t wait…go now. Truth teller my ass. Nasty SOB for sure. “started skidding” “left the roadway” “struck a tree”……where does it say speed? Praying for this family and all involved. So sad.
I know the girls… they are amazing young ladies.
How dare say something like that. I pray you never find yourself in a situation like this.
Truth teller, you are a nasty internet troll! Didn’t your mother tell you, if you can’t say nothing nice, don’t say anything at all!?!? And since you aren’t a rocket scientist but seem to be an accident reconstructive expert, you will see that a family is suffering with the loss of a beautiful young lady! These girls were/are absolutely wonderful young ladies! So take your opinion and grow up! Jerk!
You need to really look deep into your soul and find a heart cuz u obviously dont have one and it hurts me that u would sit here and type this nonsnese about my personal friend, she was like family to me and she has passed so i dont want to hear any disrespect on her name.
does it take a rocket scientist to keep you opinion to your damn self , i cant with you peoope and your negative energy r.ip zey praying for you n your family. TRUTHTELLER THAT WAS HURTFUL WHAT TO SAY , watch what u say
the 21 year old did not have cpr done on her
Were you there treating her? Then stfu.
Omg. Shut up! Does it matter?!
First off don’t say shii if uu don’t know the person that died she was my friend I love her so much uu can’t alwas put everything on the driver like what uu clearly don’t know how it feels to lose somebody she was my friend and forever wil so don’t ever say sum stupid out yo mouth like that people are hurting man family and friends so how about you move and keep your mouth shut period rip baby girl uu didn’t need to die like this at a young age 2019 already started off ASS lost my friend that shii can’t never come back I love uu baby girl you are in a better place now we all love uu on Monday we Ware white #whitemonday❤️
IF UU DIDNT KNOW HER THEN SHUT UP DONT YOU EVER SAY SOMETHING STUPID LIKE THAT EVER SHE WAS A PRETTY GIRL IK HER SO FOR YOU TO SAY SOMETHING LIKE THAT IS WRONG YOU CLEARLY DIDNT LOSE NOBODY IF YOU LIFE YOU DONT KNOW HOW IT FEEL SHUT UP AND KEEP YOUR MOUTH CLOSED
They are amazing girls and if you don’t have something good to say don’t talk crap. Prayers for her and her family.
Everyone pray for the Mourtaj family I love you guys I pray things get better
I knew her personally, she went to my school and was a light. That’s not cool to say sum like that. We couldn’t take her into the new years and on everyone’s snapchat she’s on there. Half the people ain’t even know her buh still put her on there. Such a beautiful n talented young girl to be taken away from us like this
All day long on Facebook and social media, people posting about driving carefully, not drinking and driving and so on. And you can clearly tell the vehicle was speeding. That little girl had a whole life ahead of her, these vehicles don’t have roll cages in them, smh. Rip young one
Please keep all negative comments about my family members to yourself. All we need are prayers. Please send prayers to our family.
for all yall saying stuff negative about my bestfriend, rot in hell. she was 15! show some damn sympathy
Say something good or shut up, definately you need to go back to school. My deepest condoleance to the family, so sad a wonderful young girl been taken like this.
My daughter is one of this young ladies’ best friends. She can’t stop crying and I can’t stop crying for her and the family. Such a smart and beautiful girl with so much promise. We’ll miss you sweetie.