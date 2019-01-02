Donald Levi Warrick is Wanted AGAIN by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

January 2, 2019
Donald Levi Warrick Jr., 30 of Lexington Park

Donald Levi Warrick Jr., 30 of Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Donald Levi Warrick Jr., 30 of Lexington Park.

Warrick violated the conditions of his pre-trial release by removing his GPS device on December 29, 2018.  Warrick was on pre-trial release for the charges of Assault Second Degree, and CDS Possession-Not Marijuana.

Warrick currently has a warrant for the charge of Escape Second Degree.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Donald Lee Warrick Jr., is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Previous Articles on Donald Levi Warrick

 

Donald Levi Warrick Jr., 27

Donald Levi Warrick Jr., of Callaway

Donald Levi Warrick, of Lexington Park

This entry was posted on January 2, 2019 at 12:23 pm and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to Donald Levi Warrick is Wanted AGAIN by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

  1. Reg Mackworthy on January 2, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    Great dude, just went down the wrong path somehow. Hopefully he gets his life straightened out at some point.

    Reply
    • Yikes on January 2, 2019 at 1:14 pm

      Hahahahahahahahahahahaha. This is the black communities version of “a great dude”… Our society is done, we just know it yet

      Reply
  2. Levi's Momma on January 2, 2019 at 1:15 pm

    Great dude? Your judge of character is askew.

    Flush this dud down the drain where the garbage belongs.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.