Donald Levi Warrick is Wanted AGAIN by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Donald Levi Warrick Jr., 30 of Lexington Park.

Warrick violated the conditions of his pre-trial release by removing his GPS device on December 29, 2018. Warrick was on pre-trial release for the charges of Assault Second Degree, and CDS Possession-Not Marijuana.

Warrick currently has a warrant for the charge of Escape Second Degree.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Donald Lee Warrick Jr., is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Previous Articles on Donald Levi Warrick