VIDEO: Two Alarm Fire at Economy Storage of Waldorf Under Investigation

January 12, 2019

On Saturday, January 12, 2019 at approximately 6:15 a.m., firefighters from Waldorf, La Plata, Bryans Road, Hughesville and surrounding companies responded to the Economy Storage of Waldorf located on Leonardtown Road in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find fire and smoke showing from multiple self-storage units. Approximately 40 various sized storage units are reportedly engulfed in fire.

SMECO, and the The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal were requested to the scene to assist.

Two firefighters are reported to have suffered minor injuries on the scene. One with smoke inhalation, and one with a leg injury.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Photos courtesy of Bill Smith, Charles County Fire, Rescue and EMS












