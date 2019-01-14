VIDEO: Multiple Commercial Trucks Destroyed in Early Morning Fire in Great Mills

On Monday, January 14, 2019 at approximately 2:00 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Ridge, Second District, Seventh District and Leonardtown responded to Point Lookout Road, in Great Mills for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene of the APF Construction Yard to find multiple large commercial vehicles fully engulfed in fire, with the fire threatening other vehicles and a structure.

Approximately 45 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 35 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

An investigator from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

