Police in Waldorf Find Gun and Cocaine After Arresting Drunk Driver

On January 16, 2019 at approximately 12:10 a.m., Trooper Gibson from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack was travelling on Route 301 in the area of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, when he spotted a silver Dodge pickup truck stopped in the right turn lane on Route 301.

The trooper activated his emergency lights in an attempt to check the welfare of the occupant, later identified by his Maryland driver’s license as Dwayne Ronald Dyke, 58 of Issue. Dyke pulled forward about the length of a vehicle before coming to a stop.

When the trooper approached the vehicle, he asked Dyke why he was sitting in the roadway and Dyke told the trooper that he was checking his phone.

While speaking with Dyke, the trooper could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from Dyke’s breath, his eyes were glossy and bloodshot, and his speech was slow and slurred. Dyke told the trooper that he had one drink when asked how much he had been drinking.

While preforming a field sobriety test, Trooper First Class Burroughs arrived on scene. Dyke failed the field sobriety test, was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, and transported to the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack.

While preforming a secondary search at the barrack, the trooper found a small plastic baggie containing a white powdery residue of suspected cocaine in Dykes left front pants pocket and a empty handgun holster in Dyke’s waistband. Dyke told the trooper that his handgun was at home.

Trooper Gibson informed the trooper that remained on scene with Dykes vehicle of what he found and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Trooper First Class Burroughs was able to locate a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun in the rear pocket of the front passenger seat.

Dyke submitted to a breathalyzer test and recorded a .12 blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level.

Dyke was arrested and charged with handgun on person, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun in vehicle, CDS possession paraphernalia, CDS possession-not marijuana.

Dyke was released a short while later on a $5,000 bond and is due in district court on March 19, 2019.

