VIDEO: Family Displaced After Fire Completely Destroys House in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at approximately 12:40 p.m., firefighters from NAS Patuxent River, Bay District, and Ridge responded to Olympia Court in Lexington Park, for the reported structure fire.

Smoke could be seen from as far as Mervell Dean Road, in Hollywood.

Crews arrived on scene to find fire and smoke showing from all sides of the house, and declared a defensive attack only for safety.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over 2 hours.

American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist 2 adults, 3 children, and 2 therapy dogs.

No known injuries were reported, and the residence next door was damaged by the heat of the fire.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Updates will be released when the full reported is provided.

