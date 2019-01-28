Hollywood Man on Heroin Arrested After Found Passed Out in Vehicle with 2-Year-Old Son in Back Seat

Maryland State Police arrested Brandon Michael Gohl, 35, of Hollywood, on Sunday, January 27, 2019, after he was found passed out in a truck with heroin and marijuana while his 2-year-old son was in the vehicle with him.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, a trooper from the Leonardtown Barrack responded on a report of a child welfare check.

According to investigators, the mother of the suspect’s 2-year-old son contacted police after her son video chatted her apparently upset and crying while inside of Gohl’s truck. At one point in the video chat the child aimed the camera at his father who was passed out and slumped over the steering wheel.

The mother told troopers that the child was unable to provide any information on their location. A phone ping was conducted on Gohl’s phone, which revealed the phone was in the area of Forest Park Road in Lexington Park. Several police units responded to the area and began to actively search for the truck.

A trooper located the vehicle and observed two males passed out inside of it. The trooper then saw the child, who was in the back seat of the truck screaming and crying, and immediately removed him from the vehicle.

Gohl was arrested at the scene.

A search of the vehicle revealed 23 capsules containing suspected heroin, over $1,100 in cash and several bags containing suspected marijuana, totaling 889 grams.

Investigators also located a suspected drug /price ledger.

The other male passenger in the truck, Zackery Taylor Ricker, 23, was charged with possession of marijuana. He was issued a civil citation and released at the scene.

The child was examined by EMS personnel and returned safely to his mother.

Brandon Michael Gohl, 35, of Hollywood, is charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute and child neglect.

Gohl was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where after being examined by a doctor he was given a dose of Narcan.

A short time later Gohl was taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Gohl is currently being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no bond status. H is scheduled in St. Mary’s District Court on Monday, January 29, 2019, for a bail hearing with a judge.

The investigation is ongoing.

