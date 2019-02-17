Vehicle Fire in Mechanicsville Quickly Extinguished by Firefighters

On Saturday, February 16, 2019, at approximately 12:30 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Seventh District, Charles County, and Prince Georges County responded to 29890 Chickasaw Place in Mechanicsville, for the reported vehicle fire threatening a residence.

Crews arrived on scene to find a vehicle in the driveway fully engulfed in fire.

Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department put all other units in service and operated on the scene with approximately 10 firefighters.

The fire was extinguished in approximately 15 minutes.

No known injuries were reported and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.