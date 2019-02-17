Vehicle Fire in Mechanicsville Quickly Extinguished by Firefighters

February 17, 2019

On Saturday, February 16, 2019, at approximately 12:30 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Seventh District, Charles County, and Prince Georges County responded to 29890 Chickasaw Place in Mechanicsville, for the reported vehicle fire threatening a residence.

Crews arrived on scene to find a vehicle in the driveway fully engulfed in fire.

Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department put all other units in service and operated on the scene with approximately 10 firefighters.

The fire was extinguished in approximately 15 minutes.

No known injuries were reported and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

This entry was posted on February 17, 2019 at 11:53 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to Vehicle Fire in Mechanicsville Quickly Extinguished by Firefighters

  1. Anonymous on February 17, 2019 at 12:29 pm

    Why was Charles county and PG county even alerted way out of the way just my opinion

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on February 17, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    What kind of car is that?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.