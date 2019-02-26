VIDEO: California Woman Arrested for Drunk Driving After Motor Vehicle Accident

On Monday, February 25, 2019, at approximately 3:15 p.m., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Expedition Drive in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a t-bone style collision.

One patient of the pickup truck was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses at the scene said a Black Cadillac Escalade had ran a red light and struck the white pickup truck.

Sarah Akin Pearce, 46, of California, the driver of the Cadillac Escalade was administered several field sobriety tests, all of which she failed. She agreed to take a breathalyzer test, and her blood-alcohol content was .29 percent (over 3 times the legal limit).

Pearce was arrested on the scene by Troopers Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack.

Pearce was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, reckless driving, and four other charges.

