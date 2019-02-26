Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Mechanicsville Under Investigation

On Monday, February 25, 2019, at approximately 9:50 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Korner Carryout on New Market Corner Road and Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single male patient in the roadway unresponsive and not breathing.

Firefighters started CPR, however, the victim was declared deceased at the scene after approximately 10 minutes.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

