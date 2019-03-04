UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Have Identified Theft Suspect , Charges Pending

UPDATE: The thief, seen below in the video and photos has been identified as an 18-year-old from Great Mills.
A reader of SMNEWSNET provided her name within a few hours of the article going up, and the information was forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The cape has been returned and charges are pending against her at this time.
2/28/2019: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured and shown on video.
On Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., the suspect stole a 1950s nurse’s cape from a historical exhibit at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call DFC Taylore Nauman at 301-475-4200, ext. *8109 or email taylore.nauman@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 12364-19
