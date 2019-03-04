UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Have Identified Theft Suspect , Charges Pending

March 4, 2019

UPDATE: The thief, seen below in the video and photos has been identified as an 18-year-old from Great Mills.

A reader of SMNEWSNET provided her name within a few hours of the article going up, and the information was forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.  The cape has been returned and charges are pending against her at this time.

2/28/2019: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured and shown on video.

On Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., the suspect stole a 1950s nurse’s cape from a historical exhibit at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call DFC Taylore Nauman at 301-475-4200, ext. *8109 or email taylore.nauman@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 12364-19


24 Responses to UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Have Identified Theft Suspect , Charges Pending

  1. Wiggy on February 28, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    Idiot

  2. Anonymous on February 28, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    Bruce Jenner

  3. Anonymous on February 28, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Good lord.. What a Moron..
    If it’s not on lockdown some MORON is going to steal it…..

    • Sam Sung on March 4, 2019 at 8:05 am

      Lets not be too harsh on this little snowflake. We aint kno her struggle…

  4. Anonymous on February 28, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    Stupid bit## you WILL be caught now.

  5. Anonymous on February 28, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    Her parents must be so proud!

    • Anonymous on March 2, 2019 at 9:24 am

      I’m sure they’re ashamed like most parents. Dont be ignorant and bring them into it.

  6. Ricky Raley on February 28, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    I mean, it’s not like it was Superman’s cape. Nurses do have super powers, but nothing on the same level as Superman.

  7. Anonymous on March 1, 2019 at 4:32 am

    Not sure if I’ve seen her before but if I knew her name, I would give it. Also, it’s a shame when a donut shop has better cameras than a hospital.

    • Video is King on March 1, 2019 at 8:10 am

      Amen!

      • SBD on March 3, 2019 at 1:52 pm

        Simple mistake. The girl is hard of hearing and was feeling ill.
        Her mother told her to go to the hospital and see ‘ol nurse Kate – not steal a nurse’s cape. – That’s the defense I would use.
        The arrogance of our new generation of criminals is only surpassed by their ignorance.

    • truthteller on March 2, 2019 at 9:31 am

      Why does a donut shop even need cameras when the cops are always there.

  8. Ziggy on March 1, 2019 at 8:12 am

    that shirt has to be one of a kind!! dumbass

  9. YourMomZaenus on March 1, 2019 at 8:29 am

    That wig isn’t fooling anyone, Conan O’Brien.

  10. Cap'n Obvious on March 1, 2019 at 12:14 pm

    Unfortunately, theses days if it is not locked behind glass…someone is going to try and take it. This is why nothing nice can be ‘shared’ in public.

  11. Anonymous on March 1, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    Wow! What a thug!

  12. Anonymous on March 1, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    Where’s all the white people with the thug and gangster comments?

    • Melba Toast on March 2, 2019 at 9:00 am

      They are being reserved for the suspects boyfriend! Hahaha! You know that’s right!

    • Anonymous on March 2, 2019 at 11:10 am

      I doubt that she’s gang affiliated and if she worked the streets, somebody would have given up her name already. She’s just another lowdown cocky thief who’s dumb enough to steal in plain view of cameras.

    • Vinnie on March 2, 2019 at 5:27 pm

      Ah, hey there racist. It’s good to see you.

    • Elijah Cummings on March 4, 2019 at 8:09 am

      White people dont have that weird thing where they automatically take the side of the person that also has their skin color. We look at a criminal and see a criminal and react accordingly. Which is very different from the black folk who look at a criminal, determine race, and then A: defend said criminal if they are the same race, or B: talk bad about said criminal if they are a different race

    • Keeping it Real on March 4, 2019 at 8:32 am

      Don’t see any thugs or gangsters here.

      Only white trash.

  13. Anonymous on March 1, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    The thief was at the hospital for a reason, possibly to visit a sick person. Show the video to all of the patients and someone will recognize her.

  14. Anonymous on March 2, 2019 at 11:59 am

    No reward? Want me to just do the officers job for no compensation? No thanks.

