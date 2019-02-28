VIDEO: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is Seeking Public’s Assistance Identifying Theft Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured and shown on video.

On Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., the suspect stole a 1950s nurse’s cape from a historical exhibit at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call DFC Taylore Nauman at 301-475-4200, ext. *8109 or email taylore.nauman@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 12364-19



