High Speed Chase in Lexington Park Results in Serious Motor Vehicle Accident Sending Two People to Trauma Centers

On Sunday, March 3, 2019, at approximately 12:45 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Pegg Road and West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with people trapped and one vehicle on fire.

Police were involved in a high-speed pursuit with the white GMC SUV prior to the crash.

Prior to the arrival of firefighters, police used more than 6 fire extinguishers to keep the vehicle fire under control.

Witnesses at the scene reported a large amount of cash, drugs and a gun were recovered from the scene.

The driver of the SUV, who was wanted by police was identified as Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy, 20, of Lexington Park.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style motor vehicle accident with the SUV on fire, and the single occupant trapped and unconscious. The single occupant of the Volkswagon Beetle was trapped due to her injuries.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and extricated both victims within 15 minutes of arriving on the scene.

The adult elderly female driver of the Volkswagon was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Savoy was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 7, and Trooper 2 were requested but did not fly any patients due to weather.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.



