UPDATE: Wanted Criminal Running from Police Crashes into 87-Year-Old Woman’s Car Leaving Both in Critical Condition

UPDATE: On Sunday, March 3, 2019, at approximately 12:45 p.m. law enforcement officers located Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy, 20 of Lexington Park, operating a vehicle in the area of Midway Drive in Lexington Park. Savoy is wanted on numerous outstanding warrants, to include Handgun on Person, Handgun in a Vehicle, and Loaded Handgun in Vehicle.
Officers attempted to take Savoy into custody, however, Savoy refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, Savoy lost control of the vehicle he was operating while negotiating a curve on Pegg Road. Savoy’s vehicle crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck another vehicle.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.
A preliminary investigation determined a 1995 GMC Jimmy, operated by Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy, was traveling northbound on Pegg Road when Savoy lost control of the vehicle in the area of West Westbury Boulevard. Savoy’s vehicle crossed the centerline and entered the southbound lanes of travel, where it was struck by a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle, operated by Carol Jean Anderson, 87 of Leonardtown.
Both operators sustained incapacitating injuries, and were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital; both operators were subsequently transported to area trauma centers for further treatment and remain in critical condition.
Located on Savoy’s person prior to being transported to the hospital was a loaded handgun; other items of evidence were also recovered from the vehicle. Additional charges are pending review with the Office of the State’s Attorney. At this time speed, driver error, and attempting to elude arrest appear to be contributing factors in the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to the collision are asked to contact Corporal Brian Connelly at (301) 475-4200 extension *8031, or by email at Brian.Connelly@stmarysmd.com.
3/3/2019: On Sunday, March 3, 2019, at approximately 12:45 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Pegg Road and West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with people trapped and one vehicle on fire.
Police were involved in a high-speed pursuit with the white GMC SUV prior to the crash.
Prior to the arrival of firefighters, police used more than 6 fire extinguishers to keep the vehicle fire under control.
The driver of the SUV, who was wanted by police was identified as Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy, 20, of Lexington Park.
Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style motor vehicle accident with the SUV on fire, and the single occupant trapped and unconscious. The single occupant of the Volkswagon Beetle was trapped due to her injuries.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and extricated both victims within 15 minutes of arriving on the scene.
The adult elderly female driver of the Volkswagon was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.
Savoy was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.
Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 7, and Trooper 2 were requested but did not fly any patients due to weather.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.
