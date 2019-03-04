VIDEO: Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in California Sends Two Patients to Trauma Center

March 4, 2019

On Sunday, March 3, 2019, at approximately 6:10 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Patuxent Beach Road and Kingston Creek Road in California, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with two people trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a t-bone style collision, with two people trapped in a Toyota Corolla.

The driver and passenger of the Corolla were transported by ambulance to an area trauma center.

One adult woman and a pediatric patient were checked out by emergency medical services on the scene, and it’s unknown if either was transported.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.



