Building Service Worker at Northern High School Arrested for Sexual Assault of 15-Year-Old Student

March 4, 2019
Scott David Valentine a 58, of Friendship

Scott David Valentine a 58, of Friendship

On Tuesday, February 26th, 2019, Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were notified by the Northern High School Administration of a possible Sexual Assault that occurred on the day prior.

A 15-year-old juvenile reported a building service worker, Scott David Valentine, 58, of Friendship, inappropriately touched her while she was watching practice. She further alleged he continued to encounter her at various locations throughout the school.

Several other students confirmed the allegations of the juvenile victim, and the video footage has been subpoenaed.

On March 01, 2019 a warrant was issued for a Sexual Offense in the 4th Degree and Assault in the 2nd Degree.

Valentine was arrested on March 02, 2019 and processed into the Calvert County Detention Center.

Valentine was released on a $10,000 bond on the same date.

Scott David Valentine a 58, of Friendship

Scott David Valentine a 58, of Friendship

This entry was posted on March 4, 2019 at 1:16 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, Community, County, Education, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to Building Service Worker at Northern High School Arrested for Sexual Assault of 15-Year-Old Student

  1. Trumpland USA on March 4, 2019 at 2:12 pm

    I guess this DIRTBAG thinks Jedi’s like Trump. Trump brags on how he could go in the street and shoot someone and get away.

    Reply
  2. Wiggy on March 4, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    The guy looks suspect…..

    Reply
  3. Loser on March 4, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    Do you really think a 15 year old is interested in a 58 year old school maintenance staff member give me a break grow up old man

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on March 4, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    Disgusting!!! And to think a creep like this is in our children’s schools!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.