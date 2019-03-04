Building Service Worker at Northern High School Arrested for Sexual Assault of 15-Year-Old Student

On Tuesday, February 26th, 2019, Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were notified by the Northern High School Administration of a possible Sexual Assault that occurred on the day prior.

A 15-year-old juvenile reported a building service worker, Scott David Valentine, 58, of Friendship, inappropriately touched her while she was watching practice. She further alleged he continued to encounter her at various locations throughout the school.

Several other students confirmed the allegations of the juvenile victim, and the video footage has been subpoenaed.

On March 01, 2019 a warrant was issued for a Sexual Offense in the 4th Degree and Assault in the 2nd Degree.

Valentine was arrested on March 02, 2019 and processed into the Calvert County Detention Center.

Valentine was released on a $10,000 bond on the same date.

