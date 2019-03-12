California Woman Arrested After Driving her Vehicle into Another Vehicle with her Husband and 9-Year-Old Child Inside

On Saturday, March 2, 2019, Cpl. Ruest of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 19000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault with a vehicle.

The investigation determined Trinik Shatega King, 24, of California, arrived at her husbands location and repeatedly drove her vehicle into his vehicle numerous times.

King’s husband and his 9-year-old child were both seated in the vehicle at the time. King first told police someone else was driving her vehicle, then said that her husband had backed into her vehicle numerous times. Multiple witnesses identifiedKing as the driver at the scene.

Prior to this incident, King’s privilege to drive in Maryland had been revoked.

The victim was not injured in the assault.

King was located and arrested a few minutes after the incident, she charged with Assault.