California Woman Arrested After Driving her Vehicle into Another Vehicle with her Husband and 9-Year-Old Child Inside

On Saturday, March 2, 2019, Cpl. Ruest of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 19000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault with a vehicle.
The investigation determined Trinik Shatega King, 24, of California, arrived at her husbands location and repeatedly drove her vehicle into his vehicle numerous times.
King’s husband and his 9-year-old child were both seated in the vehicle at the time. King first told police someone else was driving her vehicle, then said that her husband had backed into her vehicle numerous times. Multiple witnesses identifiedKing as the driver at the scene.
Prior to this incident, King’s privilege to drive in Maryland had been revoked.
The victim was not injured in the assault.
King was located and arrested a few minutes after the incident, she charged with Assault.
Again the JUDGES dont do their job and keep the revolving door of crime going and endangering the law abiding citizens.PROTEST.Look at her case search history.RIDICULOUS.
just assault?
What about operating a motor vehicle on a suspended licenses? Unsafe control of vehicle in result of an accident?
she’s already on Page 2 of Case Search history.
No doubt someone’s going to claim it’s not her fault or the police were chasing her. WTF, people need to take responsibility for their actions, there is NEVER an acceptable reason to put the lives of others at risk (okay, short of protecting the life of your child….which she wasn’t).
Just another example of what people will do when they really want to hurt someone else. Great example for why gun laws won’t help and only harm law abiding citizens.