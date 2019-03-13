Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled for Saturday in St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other agencies, will be conducting a roadside sobriety checkpoint during the evening of Saturday, March 16, 2019, on Route 235 in Lexington Park.

At Saturday’s checkpoint, law enforcement officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Drivers will also be checked for other traffic infractions.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recognizes that roadside sobriety checkpoints are highly-visible and efficient tools used in efforts against impaired driving. Advance notification of sobriety checkpoints gives drivers the chance to make better decisions and helps to prevent and deter impaired driving. Advance notifications are also required by law for the validity of a sobriety checkpoint.

Sheriff Tim Cameron asks that everyone drive safely and sober, no matter what the occasion.

