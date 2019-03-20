UPDATE: La Plata Student Had Been Bringing Loaded Handgun to School Since December of Last Year

UPDATE 3/19/2019: According to court documents, Kristopher Alexander Raul McDonald, 16, of La Plata, told police he made the brownies the day before (3/18/2019) and infused them with marijuana. He stated he had eaten two brownies prior to his arrest. He stated he was going to give some brownies to his friends at school. When asked if was going to sell them for money, he stated he wasn’t sure.

When asked about the handgun McDonald told police, he bought it in his neighborhood sometime in October of last year and carries the handgun because he gets paranoid and needs it for protection. He went on to say he has been carrying the handgun in his bookbag since December, to include bringing it to school.

The handgun was described as a .25 caliber, the gun was fully loaded with one round in the chamber, and the hammer cocked back ready to fire.

3/19/2019: On March 19, 2019, at approximately 10:00 a.m., a teacher at La Plata High School noticed a student who appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

The teacher called school administration to the classroom and an administrator immediately responded and removed the student. Administrators subsequently discovered the student was in possession of a container of marijuana-infused brownies. They also found a loaded gun in his book bag. The School Resource Officer recovered the gun and drugs and arrested the student, Kristopher Alexander Raul McDonald, 16, of La Plata.

McDonald was charged as an adult with possession of a weapon on school property, possession of drugs with intent to distribute while armed, loaded handgun on person, carrying a concealed dangerous weapon and other related charges.

Cpl. K. Burger is continuing the investigation to determine where the student got the gun and why he brought it to school.

At this point in the investigation, there is no indication McDonald planned to use the weapon against anyone. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Cpl. K. Burger at (301) 932-2222.