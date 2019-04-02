Speed and Alcohol Appear to be Contributing Factors After Corvette Crashes Into Trees in Park Hall

On Monday, April 1, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Willows Road in Park Hall, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with entrapment.

Crews arrived on scene to find the single vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2LT off the roadway and in the woods with Verizon lines, and a tree down.

The single occupant was located in the vehicle by police and was believed to be trapped, but fire and rescue personnel learned from dispatchers that he just did not want to get out of the vehicle.

The single occupant/operator was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office continues to investigate the incident.

Speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

