Speed and Alcohol Appear to be Contributing Factors After Corvette Crashes Into Trees in Park Hall

On Monday, April 1, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Willows Road in Park Hall, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with entrapment.
Crews arrived on scene to find the single vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2LT off the roadway and in the woods with Verizon lines, and a tree down.
The single occupant was located in the vehicle by police and was believed to be trapped, but fire and rescue personnel learned from dispatchers that he just did not want to get out of the vehicle.
The single occupant/operator was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office continues to investigate the incident.
Speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
He needed to sober up for his tests before he got out.
Who will speak for the trees?
I’m sure he will be drunk again real soon. As soon as he realizes he just totaled his 60,000.00 car
The vette, makes me want to cry. Hope the driver is okay.
If it is alcohol related then Verizon needs to charge him for repairs. His insurance company will not pay if he was drunk so he will be on the hook for a new car. Lastly they should take his license away, let him ride the bus if he wants to go somewhere. No sympathy for drunk drivers.
Jerry’s had a dwi before.