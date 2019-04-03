Officials Confirm 2 People Deceased and 3 Firefighters Injured in 2-Alarm Fire in Chesapeake Beach

UPDATE: Officials at the scene have said that 2 people have been confirmed deceased.

As many as seven families have been displaced, and at least 5 townhomes destroyed.

In addition to the 3 injured firefighters who were transported to area hospitals, 10 firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.

4/3/2109 @ 5:00 p.m.: On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at approximately 4:15 p.m., firefighters from North Beach and surrounding companies responded to Gordon Stinnett Ave in Chesapeake Beach, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 2-story structure with fire showing.

Firefighters requested a working fire alarm and requested more units.

Multiple maydays were reported with one firefighter trapped. At least five buildings are involved

Three injuries have been reported.

One firefighter has been transported to an area burn center by a Maryland State Police Helicopter, and one patient was transported to an area trauma center by ambulance.

A second helicopter is currently en-route to the scene for another firefighter with burns.

Updates will be provided when they become available.