Officials Confirm 2 People Deceased and 3 Firefighters Injured in 2-Alarm Fire in Chesapeake Beach

UPDATE: Officials at the scene have said that 2 people have been confirmed deceased.
As many as seven families have been displaced, and at least 5 townhomes destroyed.
In addition to the 3 injured firefighters who were transported to area hospitals, 10 firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.
4/3/2109 @ 5:00 p.m.: On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at approximately 4:15 p.m., firefighters from North Beach and surrounding companies responded to Gordon Stinnett Ave in Chesapeake Beach, for the reported structure fire.
Crews arrived on scene to find a 2-story structure with fire showing.
Firefighters requested a working fire alarm and requested more units.
Multiple maydays were reported with one firefighter trapped. At least five buildings are involved
Three injuries have been reported.
One firefighter has been transported to an area burn center by a Maryland State Police Helicopter, and one patient was transported to an area trauma center by ambulance.
A second helicopter is currently en-route to the scene for another firefighter with burns.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
— Rescue3 (@DCFDRescue3) April 3, 2019
Prayers to all involved
Prayers for the heroes who always put others before themselves. Our first responders
Prayers for everyone.Especially the injured firefighters and the people with lost homes
Sounds like the firefighters need better training!
Say what? Do you have ANY idea what the requirements and training are for Firefighters in Calvert? ( all Volunteer) They get the same training, and meet the same requirements as any paid FF in Maryland, they are required to retrain each year for certain skill sets. I was a FF and crawling thur a smoked filled building searching for people is wicked hard and stressful, especially when your tank begins to run out of air and you hear the ringing bell pounding in your head, and you can barely see 3 feet in front of you, as you try to keep calm and find your way out! never complain about our ALL Volunteer FF needing better training!! What they need is more support from idiots like you! How dare you!!! Shame!!
Preliminary report said the fire started from the outside. Just a guess but I bet cause was from improperly discarded smoking material. Smokers think the world is their ashtray. That’s what burned down the Lighthouse restaurant in Solomons years ago.
So sad to hear of this :/
What’s up with all the fires lately?