Officials Confirm 2 People Deceased and 3 Firefighters Injured in 2-Alarm Fire in Chesapeake Beach

April 3, 2019

Photo courtesy of Bobby Horton

UPDATE: Officials at the scene have said that 2 people have been confirmed deceased.

As many as seven families have been displaced, and at least 5 townhomes destroyed.

In addition to the 3 injured firefighters who were transported to area hospitals, 10 firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.

4/3/2109 @ 5:00 p.m.: On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at approximately 4:15 p.m., firefighters from North Beach and surrounding companies responded to Gordon Stinnett Ave in Chesapeake Beach, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 2-story structure with fire showing.

Firefighters requested a working fire alarm and requested more units.

Multiple maydays were reported with one firefighter trapped. At least five buildings are involved

Three injuries have been reported.

One firefighter has been transported to an area burn center by a Maryland State Police Helicopter, and one patient was transported to an area trauma center by ambulance.

A second helicopter is currently en-route to the scene for another firefighter with burns.
Updates will be provided when they become available.



Photo courtesy of Bobby Horton


This entry was posted on April 3, 2019 at 5:45 pm and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to Officials Confirm 2 People Deceased and 3 Firefighters Injured in 2-Alarm Fire in Chesapeake Beach

  1. Kathie on April 3, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    Prayers to all involved

    Reply
  2. Ct on April 3, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    Prayers for the heroes who always put others before themselves. Our first responders

    Reply
  3. Josn Fenzau on April 3, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    Prayers for everyone.Especially the injured firefighters and the people with lost homes

    Reply
  4. WhatEveryoneIsThinking on April 3, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    Sounds like the firefighters need better training!

    Reply
    • Annie Logan on April 3, 2019 at 10:14 pm

      Say what? Do you have ANY idea what the requirements and training are for Firefighters in Calvert? ( all Volunteer) They get the same training, and meet the same requirements as any paid FF in Maryland, they are required to retrain each year for certain skill sets. I was a FF and crawling thur a smoked filled building searching for people is wicked hard and stressful, especially when your tank begins to run out of air and you hear the ringing bell pounding in your head, and you can barely see 3 feet in front of you, as you try to keep calm and find your way out! never complain about our ALL Volunteer FF needing better training!! What they need is more support from idiots like you! How dare you!!! Shame!!

      Reply
  5. Joe on April 3, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    Preliminary report said the fire started from the outside. Just a guess but I bet cause was from improperly discarded smoking material. Smokers think the world is their ashtray. That’s what burned down the Lighthouse restaurant in Solomons years ago.

    Reply
  6. MikeinMorganza on April 3, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    So sad to hear of this :/

    What’s up with all the fires lately?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.