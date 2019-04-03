UPDATE: State Fire Marshals Investigating 2-Alarm Fire in Chesapeake Beach That Killed Two People

UPDATE 4/4/2019: Deputy State Fire Marshals are currently on the scene conducting an origin and cause investigation of a late afternoon fire that occurred on April 3, 2019.

At approximately 4:15 p.m., North Beach Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding companies were dispatched to 3889 Gordon Stinnett Ave, Calvert County for a structure fire. Fire Department units arrived and located heavy fire conditions in multiple townhouses. A second alarm was requested bringing additional units from Anne Arundel and Prince George’s Counties.

Shortly after the arrival of the units, a collapse of the structure occurred. Several firefighters were injured, all non-life threatening. Three firefighter’s sustained burns and one had a shoulder injury. All firefighters were from the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department and all have been treated and released from the hospital.

Crews quickly learned there were at least two residents who could not be located. Subsequently, two residents were located deceased within the collapsed fire debris. Both victims have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsies. At this time a positive identification of both victims is pending.

Approximately 17 people have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

It is reported by witnesses that the fire started on the exterior of the building and therefore, there was no sprinkler and no smoke alarm activation. Damages are estimated to be at $1,000,000.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is providing assistance with the investigation.

