Second House Fire in Calvert County Under Investigation

On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m., firefighters from the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to 2420 South Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a two-story residence fully engulfed in fire.

Firefighters operated on scene for over 4 hours, and no injuries were reported.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. Updates will be provided when they become available.

