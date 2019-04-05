Police in St. Mary’s County Arrest Man who Robbed Subway Restaurant and Cut Employee with Knife

April 5, 2019
William James Cooper, 32 of no fixed address

On April 4, 2019, at approximately 9:40 p.m., William James Cooper, 32 of no fixed address, entered the Subway restaurant at Merchants Lane in Leonardtown.

Cooper placed a knife to the neck of an employee of the store and demanded money.

During the robbery, Cooper cut the victim, which caused minor injuries, before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies located and apprehended Cooper, who was charged at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Cooper was charged by St. Mary’s County Criminal Investigations Division Detectives with:

First-Degree Assault
Second-Degree Assault
Armed Robbery
Robbery
Theft: $100 to under $1,500

Cooper is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and is awaiting an appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

