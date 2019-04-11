UPDATE: 36-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident in Waldorf

UPDATE: On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on northbound Route 301 in the area of Central Avenue in Waldorf.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates a 2014 Suzuki Hayabusa operated by Gregory Francis Stanback Jr., 36, of Upper Marlboro, was traveling northbound on United States Route 301 in the area of Central Avenue at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a 2018 Ford F-150 operated by Eric Austin Ford, 32, of Waldorf, was making a U-turn from southbound United States Route 301 to northbound United States Route 301. The Suzuki Hayabusa collided with the passenger side of the Ford F-150. The impact spun the Ford F-150 approximately 180 degrees.

The operator of the Suzuki Hayabusa, Gregory Francis Stanback Jr was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The operator of the Ford F-150, Eric Austin Ford was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital for treatment.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper Iman and Senior Trooper Scarlett of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack. (19-MSP-015043)

4/10/2019: On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at approximately 9:45 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Tinder Box at 2754 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on scene to find one person laying in the roadway.

The victim was pronounced deceased on scene shortly after the arrival of crews.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved or if any other injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

