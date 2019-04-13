Three Injuries Reported During School Play at Patuxent High

April 13, 2019

On Friday, April 12, 2019, at approximately 8:20 p.m., fire, and rescue personnel responded to Patuxent Highschool, located at 12485 Southern Connector Boulevard in Lusby, for the reported injuries after a stage collapse.

Dispatchers advised there was not a stage collapse after they received multiple 911 calls, stating some sort of prop from the play fell and hit people in the audience.

Three subjects were transported from the scene to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

