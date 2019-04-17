Former Correctional Officer Pleads Guilty to Attempted First-Degree Murder After Ruthless Attack on Wife

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on April 15, 2019, Armando Quispe Rodriguez, 46 of Bryans Road, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court, in front of the Honorable Judge Amy J. Bragunier, to the Attempted First-Degree Murder of Keyia Rodriguez.

On March 23, 2018, officers responded to a residence in the 2500 block of Archway Lane in Bryans Road for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers made contact with defendant Rodriguez, who had several lacerations on both of his hands, in front of the residence. During a search of the residence, officers discovered the victim incoherent and bound to the basement stairs, with several stab wounds to her upper body. The victim had a pool of blood around her and the walls of the basement were also covered with blood. Officers located handcuffs near the victim as well. Due to the grave nature of her injuries, the victim was transported to an area trauma center for treatment. Fortunately, she survived.

An investigation revealed that the victim was asleep the morning of March 23rd when Rodriguez began hitting and stabbing her. She struggled with him and tried to escape, however, was unable. Rodriguez then handcuffed the victim to a railing in the basement and bound the victim’s ankles. Rodriguez continuously assaulted and threatened the victim over an extended duration of time. In addition to hitting the victim and stabbing her, Rodriguez put a plastic bag over her face, as well as put a belt around her neck in order to suffocate her. He eventually called 911 and unlocked the handcuffs but kept the victim’s ankles bound.

During the horrific ordeal, the victim was stabbed approximately 23 times.

Rodriguez told officers that it was a domestic situation and admitted that he was responsible for the victim’s injuries. He also told officers where the knife used to stab the victim could be located.

Rodriguez worked as a Correctional Officer in Prince George’s County.

Sentencing is set for August 8, 2019, before Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier. Rodriguez faces Life in prison.

