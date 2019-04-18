William Robert “Bobby” Franklin, 71, a lifelong resident of Deale, passed away February 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born August 15, 1947 in Annapolis to Tilghman and Beatrice Irene (Manifold) Franklin. Bobby was raised in Deale and graduated from Southern High School in Lothian in 1965.

He joined the United States Air Force January 26, 1968 and was honorably discharged June 30, 1969 as a Sgt. after earning the National Defense and Viet Nam Service Medals. Bobby was a mechanic and travel lift operator and owned and operated Manifolds Marina, now known as Bay Harbor Marina in Deale. Bobby enjoyed fishing, watching Western movies, eating, and spending time at his home in the Florida Keys.

Bobby was preceded in death by his wife Kim Piaskowski in 2014, and is survived by his friend Denise Klein of Deale, numerous cousins, his friend and god-daughter Melody Petro Vandevort of Churchton, and many other friends.