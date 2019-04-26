ARREST VIDEO: Impaired Driver Arrested After Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at approximately 9:55 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of the St. Mary’s Square on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find one vehicle off the roadway and in a ditch, the second vehicle was found parked behind Wendy’s.

The driver of the sedan was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the truck was arrested at the scene by police.

Witnesses reported the woman in the sedan was stopped at the red traffic light, when the truck slammed into the rear of the car at a high rate of speed, pushing the sedan through marble countertops on display in front of 84 Lumber, and then into a water drainage ditch.

The pickup truck continued down Great Mills Road and turned into the Fiesta Pollo restaurant parking lot, and then drove over a curb and into Wendy’s parking lot, and parked.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Patrick Boothe, 32, of Drayden.

Boothe was charged with possession of marijuana and other charges are expected to be filed a later date.

