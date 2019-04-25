Lexington Park Man Wanted by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Donald Edward Rankin, 63, of Lexington Park.

Rankin has an active arrest warrant for two counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Rankin is 6’1” in height, weighs 190 pounds, he has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donald Edward Rankin is asked to call Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension *8128 or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

