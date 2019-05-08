Six Patients Transported from Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Horse and Buggy in Mechanicsville

UPDATE: Two children were flown to an area trauma center and two other children who were originally going to be flown out were transported by ambulance to an area trauma center.

5/7/2019: On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at approximately 8:05 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Thompson Corner Road and Millwood Lane in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving an Amish buggy.

Crews arrived on scene to find 6 patients in the roadway and a single vehicle.

First responders requested three helicopters for 4 pediatric patients and 2 adults.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 6, Trooper 7, and U.S. Park Police Eagle 1 responded to the scene to transport all patients to area trauma centers.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

