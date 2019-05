The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office released an advisory telling citizens to avoid the area of the PNC Bank in Owings.

Police are responding to and investigating a bank robbery that occurred sometime around 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Police say the bank robbery suspect is a white male in his 60s, wearing a red plaid shirt armed with a handgun.

He was last seen heading North on Route 4 in a white 2-door Ford pickup truck with a white cap over the bed