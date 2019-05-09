UPDATE: Police in Calvert County Release Updated Information About Armed Bank Robbery at PNC in Owings

UPDATE: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance to help identify the Owings PNC Bank Robbery suspect. Disregard white Ford truck. The vehicle has been located. If you have any information, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800.

5/9/2019 @ 10:35 a.m.: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office released an advisory telling citizens to avoid the area of the PNC Bank in Owings.

Police are responding to and investigating a bank robbery that occurred before 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Police say the bank robbery suspect is a white male in his 60’s wearing a red plaid shirt armed with a handgun.

He was last seen heading North on Route 4 in a white 2-door Ford pickup truck with a white cap over the bed

