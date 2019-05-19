Mechanicsville Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident on New Market Turner Road

UPDATE 5/19/2019 @ 3:20 p.m.: On May 18, 2019, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 40900 block of New Market Turner Road in the area of Rustin Family Way, for the reported motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier, with three occupants, was located off the roadway into a tree.

The operator of the vehicle, Avery Leslie Stokes, age 18 of Indian Head, and the front seat passenger Alexandra Catherine Howard, age 18 of Mechanicsville, were flown to area trauma centers for incapacitating injuries. The rear seat passenger, Thomas Edward Douglas, age 63 of Mechanicsville, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was traveling eastbound on New Market Turner Road when for unknown reasons the vehicle crossed the centerline, overcorrected and left the roadway striking a tree. At this time driver error and lack of seatbelt usage appear to be contributing factors in the fatal collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading to the collision is asked to contact Corporal Brandon Foor at (301) 475-4200 extension *2265 or by email at Brandon.Foor@stmarysmd.com.

5/18/2019: On Saturday, May 18, 2019, at approximately 1:05 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle smoking and possibly on fire with subjects trapped.

An off duty deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was first to arrive at the scene and confirmed that two patients were trapped, a female had removed herself from the vehicle.

Shortly after, Rescue personnel on the scene reported a passenger was deceased.

The male driver and a female passenger were flown from the scene by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

Police described the occupants of the vehicle to be in their late teens to early twenties.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is investigating, we will provide more information as it becomes available.

