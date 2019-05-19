Mechanicsville Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident on New Market Turner Road

May 19, 2019

UPDATE 5/19/2019 @ 3:20 p.m.: On May 18, 2019, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 40900 block of New Market Turner Road in the area of Rustin Family Way, for the reported motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier, with three occupants, was located off the roadway into a tree.

The operator of the vehicle, Avery Leslie Stokes, age 18 of Indian Head, and the front seat passenger Alexandra Catherine Howard, age 18 of Mechanicsville, were flown to area trauma centers for incapacitating injuries. The rear seat passenger, Thomas Edward Douglas, age 63 of Mechanicsville, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was traveling eastbound on New Market Turner Road when for unknown reasons the vehicle crossed the centerline, overcorrected and left the roadway striking a tree. At this time driver error and lack of seatbelt usage appear to be contributing factors in the fatal collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading to the collision is asked to contact Corporal Brandon Foor at (301) 475-4200 extension *2265 or by email at Brandon.Foor@stmarysmd.com.

5/18/2019: On Saturday, May 18, 2019, at approximately 1:05 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle smoking and possibly on fire with subjects trapped.

An off duty deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was first to arrive at the scene and confirmed that two patients were trapped, a female had removed herself from the vehicle.

Shortly after, Rescue personnel on the scene reported a passenger was deceased.

The male driver and a female passenger were flown from the scene by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

Police described the occupants of the vehicle to be in their late teens to early twenties.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is investigating, we will provide more information as it becomes available.



This entry was posted on May 19, 2019 at 3:20 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to Mechanicsville Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident on New Market Turner Road

  1. Brenda Wood on May 18, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    Sad,very sad….

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on May 18, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    Guy was nodding out in front of my buddy ma house about a hour prior to this accisent

    Reply
    • Mr. Hand on May 19, 2019 at 6:31 am

      Gibberish much?

      Reply
    • Dana on May 19, 2019 at 7:43 am

      If this was true why didn’t you stop him from getting behind the wheel. Why didn’t you drive them to where they needed to go. Why didn’t you make him sleep off whatever he was on. If you or anybody witnessed this you could have helped prevent this and if he refused you could have called the cops. This was senseless and a young lady was killed because everyone is in that I shouldn’t get involved when you should get involved

      Reply
      • Anonymous on May 19, 2019 at 9:36 am

        A young lady was NOT killed!!!!! My family is near dEath and the other passenger passed….

        Reply
      • Robin on May 19, 2019 at 10:15 am

        Dont put guilt on someone who wasnt involved in the accident! You have no idea their circumstances or why they did what they did. Really?

        Reply
      • John Smith on May 19, 2019 at 11:25 am

        Because anonymous is expectedly the guys dealer…

        Reply
  3. Anonymous on May 18, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    Oh no! I pray for the families.

    Reply
  4. Chris on May 18, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    People FLY down that road. I lived on the road for 6 years and there was atleast 10 accidents a year. But yet never any police presence.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on May 18, 2019 at 10:30 pm

      Correction: You haven’t SEEN any police presence.

      Reply
  5. J on May 18, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    SO VERY SORRY….PRAYING FOR THE FAMILIES

    Reply
  6. B on May 18, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    Hope it wasn’t texting and driving. Too early to be drinking. Condolences all around.

    Reply
    • Just Sayin' on May 19, 2019 at 5:49 am

      If you are an alcoholic, it’s never to early to be drinking. I’ve seen people hanging around waiting for the clock to strike six (AM).

      Reply
    • Wiggy on May 19, 2019 at 6:32 am

      Too early for what?

      Reply
  7. FMA on May 18, 2019 at 8:48 pm

    RIP! May the Holy Spirit embrace your soul! Strength and courage to your family and friends.
    I am truly sorry for those who were injured or died

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on May 18, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    Damn that’s a bad one.

    Reply
  9. Anonymous on May 19, 2019 at 7:27 am

    Sadly; his family and friends read your assumptions and rumors – which none are true – We would just prefer prayers or silence… I pray that none of you have to go through something like this.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on May 19, 2019 at 9:17 am

      If I had a family member killed in a car wreck, the last thing I would be doing is reading the comments here.

      Reply
  10. John Smith on May 19, 2019 at 11:30 am

    We are all going through this together, right here, right now, there is no segregation in death.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.