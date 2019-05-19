William Lewis “Bill” Dawson, 90

William Lewis “Bill” Dawson, age 90, passed away peacefully at his home in Waldorf, Maryland on May 13, 2019. He was born on April 18, 1925 in Washington, DC.

Bill attended Chamberlin High School in S.E. Washington, DC and worked at the Washington Navy Yard as a young teenager. It was at the Washington Navy Yard on December 7, 1941 (at the young age of 17) where Bill made the decision to join the war effort of World War II. He was also a retired Firefighter of the Washington, DC Fire Department. He was also the author of “Before They Were SEALS.”

He was the son of William Albert Dawson and Elizabeth Howard Dawson.

Funeral Services are pending at this time.