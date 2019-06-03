AUDIO: Police Make Arrest After Machete Attack at Liquor Store and Foot Chase in Waldorf

June 3, 2019

On Saturday, June 1, 2019, at approximately 11:10 p.m., police responded to 2795 Old Washington Road at the 925 Liquors for the reported man armed with a machete and an active fight in progress.

Police arrived on scene to see the suspect fleeing on foot into a nearby wooded area, other officers on the scene found a 27-year-old male suffering from multiple lacerations to his arms and reported to be conscious alert and breathing.

Police located the suspect after approximately 5 minutes of searching in the woods.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

