UPDATE: State Police Investigating 5-year-old Child Attacked by Two Dogs in Lexington Park

UPDATE: Stephen Walker of St. Mary’s County Emergency Services said the dogs in question are not Pit Bulls as stated in the press release by the Maryland State Police-Leonardtown Barracks.

Walker described one dog as a Rottweiler and the second as a Shar Pei mix.

Both dogs are currently at the Tri-County Animal Shelter in quarantine.

Maryland State Police Press Release: On Friday, June 7, 2019, at approximately 7 p.m., Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to the 48000 block of Leeward Circle, Lexington Park, for a reported animal bite.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 5-year-old child was playing inside a residence when she was attacked by the family pit bull. During the attack, a second family pit bull also began to attack the child. The dogs continued to attack the child until members of the community were able to enter into the home and remove the child from the dogs’ grasp.

The child sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 7 to Children’s Hospital in Washington DC.

Animal Control responded and took possession of the pit bulls.

The case remains under investigation.

