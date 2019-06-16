House Fire in Bryans Road Under Investigation

On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at approximately 11:25 a.m., 31 firefighters from volunteers from Bryans Road, Potomac Heights, La Plata, Waldorf #12 and Waldorf #3, along with mutual aid from Accokeek and NDW Indian Head responded to 3394 Lox Street in Bryans Road, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 2-story residence with fire showing from the second-floor windows. Firefighters made quick work of a fire in multiple rooms on the second floor which had extended into the attic and roof.

Firefighters requested The American Red Cross and The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

All photos are courtesy of the CCVFA PIO. http://www.ccvfireems.org/

