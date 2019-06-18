Calvert County Sheriffs Office Arrests and Investigations – 6/18/2019

During the weeks of May 27 – June 9 deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3,179 calls for service throughout the community.
The following is a sample of recent arrests, crimes, and investigations handled by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
On May 31, 2019 Deputy Savick conducted a traffic stop on Lower Marlboro Road in Huntingtown. The driver, Michael Edwin Swearingen (27), almost struck multiple vehicles and was seen falling asleep while driving. A search of the vehicle revealed Suboxone, Lorazepam and Klonopin. Swearingen was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.
On June 2, 2019 deputies responded to 7-Eleven in Huntingtown for the report of an intoxicated subject. The complainant advised the subject arrived on a lawn mower with a 12 pack of beer strapped to it. Sgt. Basham observed the subject driving the lawn mower on the shoulder of N Solomons Island Road at Old Town Road in Huntingtown and made contact with him. Walter Jay Brown Sr. (60) was slurring his speech and was incoherent. Brown was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was issued a Trespass warning from the 7-Eleven and charged with Intoxicated Public Disturbance and Possession of an Open Container.
On June 3, 2019 Calvert County Emergency Communications received a complaint for a vehicle driven by a white male that struck a guard rail in the median and continued driving south on Route 4. Deputy Shrawder observed the vehicle at Pardoe Road in Lusby where he conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Michael Glenn Whittington Jr. (27), denied consuming any alcoholic beverages that day, but admitted to taking Adderall. A search of the vehicle revealed a capsule with suspected heroin and a rolled up $20 bill with a white powdery substance inside. Whittington was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Whittington advised he needed to use the bathroom, and when finished Deputy Grierson located two capsules in the toilet similar to the one previously located in his vehicle. Whittington was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Paraphernalia and Obstructing & Hindering.
On June 5, 2019 Deputy Sampson conducted a traffic stop in the area of Cox Road and Marley Run Road in Huntingtown. While making contact with the driver, David Musa (19), Deputy Sampson detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed two fixed blade knives, a folding knife, a collapsible metal baton, a large amount of money in different currencies, marijuana cigarettes and a sealed Ziploc bag of marijuana. Musa was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Concealing a Dangerous Weapon and CDS: Possession of Marijuana > 10 grams.
On June 6, 2019 Deputy Fox responded to Mexico Restaurant in North Beach for the report of a disorderly subject who just sped off in a dark colored SUV. Deputy Jacobs stopped the vehicle on Palmetto Avenue in the area of Bay Front Avenue. The driver, Emanuel Jordan Nichols-Fulwood (19), was removed from the vehicle and detained. Nichols-Fulwood advised he was drinking at the restaurant when a bartender cut him off which upset him and caused him to become disorderly. Nichols-Fulwood was transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office where he submitted to a breath test, and then to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct as well as multiple traffic citations for drinking and driving underage.
|On June 8, 2019 Deputy Aranda conducted a traffic stop on Route 4 in the area of Radcliffe Drive in Huntingtown. A search of the vehicle revealed a wad of copper, a hypodermic needle, a crack pipe and a capsule with white residue. A search of the passenger, Caleb James Patten (18), revealed an empty crushed capsule with white residue. A search of the driver, Shelby Lynn Carroll (25), and her purse revealed CDS and CDS paraphernalia to include hypodermic needles, a metal spoon with residue, a crack pipe and a cut straw. Both Patten and Carroll were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Patten was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia. Carroll was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and CDS: Possession of Administer Equipment.
|Damaged Property:
On June 1, 2019 Deputy Sturdivant responded to 8th Street, Chesapeake Beach for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between April 28th and 31st an unknown suspect(s) damaged the sliding glass door to her basement. The estimated value of damaged property is $600.
Theft:
On May 29, 2019 a male responded to the Sheriff’s Office to report a theft. The complainant advised sometime between May 23rd and 24th an unknown suspect(s) stole both tags from his deceased mother’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway.
Theft:
On May 29, 2019 Deputy Ostazeski responded to Rawhide Road, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between last summer and this April an unknown suspect(s) stole the capacitor from his air conditioning unit. The estimated value of stolen property is less than $100.
Theft:
On May 30, 2019 Deputy Grierson responded to the Exxon gas station in Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised on May 29th an unknown male entered the store, took a bottle of Hennessey off the shelf, stuck it down his pants and exited the store without paying. The value of stolen property is $35.99.
Theft:
On May 30, 2019 Deputy Anderson responded to Evergreen Drive, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between May 26th and 30th and unknown suspect(s) stole seven of her garden statues from her front yard. The value of stolen property is $70.
Theft:
On May 31, 2019 Deputy Gott responded to Holiday Drive, Solomons for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between May 22nd and 31st an unknown suspect(s) stole the registration sticker from his 2006 Ford truck. The value of stolen property is $30.
Damaged Property:
On June 3, 2019 Deputy Mason responded to Main Street, Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between June 1st at 5:00 PM and June 2nd at 9:00 AM an unknown suspect(s) damaged his mail box. The value of damaged property is $20.
Damaged Property:
On June 3, 2019 Deputy Shrawder responded to Soundings Drive, Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised she returned home to find her sliding glass door shattered. Her neighbor told her she saw two unknown subjects on dirt bikes in the driveway of the residence spinning tires causing the gravel to shoot at the house. The value of damaged property is $1,000.
Damaged Property:
On June 3, 2019 Cpl. Harms responded to Mills Pond Road, Port Republic for the report of a burglary. The complainant advised sometime between May 31st at 6:00 PM and June 3rd at 4:00 PM an unknown suspect(s) removed a screen from a window on his residence. The value of damaged property is $30.
Damaged Property:
On June 7, 2019 Deputy Grierson responded to the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised on June 5th an unknown suspect(s) damaged the enclosure to the dumpster. The estimated value of damaged property is $1,000.
Damaged Property:
On June 8, 2019 Deputy Shrawder responded to Charles Street, Solomons for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between June 7th at 10:00 PM and June 8th at 7:00 AM an unknown suspect(s) shattered the rear window of her vehicle. The value of damaged property is $500.
Damaged Property:
Deputy Pounsberry responded to Chesapeake Village Blvd, Chesapeake Beach for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between 10:00 AM and 11:50 AM an unknown suspect struck his mailbox and fled, leaving a side mirror behind. The value of damaged property is $700.
Damaged Property:
On June 9, 2019 Deputy Payne responded to Lower Marlboro Lane, Owings for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between June 7th at 12:00 PM and June 8th at 3:00 PM an unknown suspect(s) damaged the plastic piling caps on her pier.
Theft:
On June 3, 2019 Deputy Freeland responded to Sitting Bull Trail, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between June 1st and June 3rd an unknown suspect(s) stole a lawn statue of Saint Francis of Assisi from his yard. He also advised a bicycle was stolen from his yard several weeks ago. The lawn statue is worth approximately $35 and the bike is worth approximately $20.
Theft:
On June 8, 2019 Deputy Barger responded to Broomes Island Road, Port Republic for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between June 4th and June 7th an unknown suspect(s) stole a winning lottery ticket from his wallet worth $2,500.