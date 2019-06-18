Calvert County Sheriffs Office Arrests and Investigations – 6/18/2019

Damaged Property:

On June 1, 2019 Deputy Sturdivant responded to 8th Street, Chesapeake Beach for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between April 28th and 31st an unknown suspect(s) damaged the sliding glass door to her basement. The estimated value of damaged property is $600.

Theft:

On May 29, 2019 a male responded to the Sheriff’s Office to report a theft. The complainant advised sometime between May 23rd and 24th an unknown suspect(s) stole both tags from his deceased mother’s vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

Theft:

On May 29, 2019 Deputy Ostazeski responded to Rawhide Road, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between last summer and this April an unknown suspect(s) stole the capacitor from his air conditioning unit. The estimated value of stolen property is less than $100.

Theft:

On May 30, 2019 Deputy Grierson responded to the Exxon gas station in Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised on May 29th an unknown male entered the store, took a bottle of Hennessey off the shelf, stuck it down his pants and exited the store without paying. The value of stolen property is $35.99.

Theft:

On May 30, 2019 Deputy Anderson responded to Evergreen Drive, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between May 26th and 30th and unknown suspect(s) stole seven of her garden statues from her front yard. The value of stolen property is $70.

Theft:

On May 31, 2019 Deputy Gott responded to Holiday Drive, Solomons for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between May 22nd and 31st an unknown suspect(s) stole the registration sticker from his 2006 Ford truck. The value of stolen property is $30.

Damaged Property:

On June 3, 2019 Deputy Mason responded to Main Street, Prince Frederick for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between June 1st at 5:00 PM and June 2nd at 9:00 AM an unknown suspect(s) damaged his mail box. The value of damaged property is $20.

Damaged Property:

On June 3, 2019 Deputy Shrawder responded to Soundings Drive, Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised she returned home to find her sliding glass door shattered. Her neighbor told her she saw two unknown subjects on dirt bikes in the driveway of the residence spinning tires causing the gravel to shoot at the house. The value of damaged property is $1,000.

Damaged Property:

On June 3, 2019 Cpl. Harms responded to Mills Pond Road, Port Republic for the report of a burglary. The complainant advised sometime between May 31st at 6:00 PM and June 3rd at 4:00 PM an unknown suspect(s) removed a screen from a window on his residence. The value of damaged property is $30.

Damaged Property:

On June 7, 2019 Deputy Grierson responded to the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised on June 5th an unknown suspect(s) damaged the enclosure to the dumpster. The estimated value of damaged property is $1,000.

Damaged Property:

On June 8, 2019 Deputy Shrawder responded to Charles Street, Solomons for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between June 7th at 10:00 PM and June 8th at 7:00 AM an unknown suspect(s) shattered the rear window of her vehicle. The value of damaged property is $500.

Damaged Property:

Deputy Pounsberry responded to Chesapeake Village Blvd, Chesapeake Beach for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between 10:00 AM and 11:50 AM an unknown suspect struck his mailbox and fled, leaving a side mirror behind. The value of damaged property is $700.

Damaged Property:

On June 9, 2019 Deputy Payne responded to Lower Marlboro Lane, Owings for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between June 7th at 12:00 PM and June 8th at 3:00 PM an unknown suspect(s) damaged the plastic piling caps on her pier.

Theft:

On June 3, 2019 Deputy Freeland responded to Sitting Bull Trail, Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between June 1st and June 3rd an unknown suspect(s) stole a lawn statue of Saint Francis of Assisi from his yard. He also advised a bicycle was stolen from his yard several weeks ago. The lawn statue is worth approximately $35 and the bike is worth approximately $20.

Theft:

On June 8, 2019 Deputy Barger responded to Broomes Island Road, Port Republic for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between June 4th and June 7th an unknown suspect(s) stole a winning lottery ticket from his wallet worth $2,500.