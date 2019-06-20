Motorcyclist Seriously Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident in Waldorf

On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 228 and Buttonbush Drive in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Units arrived on scene to find a pick-up truck and motorcycle in the roadway and reported the motorcyclist was conscious alert and breathing with a leg that appeared to be amputated above the knee. Sheriffs Deputies applied a tourniquet and requested a helicopter for his injuries.

The motorcyclist was reportedly thrown more than 40 feet after colliding with a Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck. Witnesses reported the motorcycle was in two pieces and did not appear to have a license plate prior to the crash. Police reported the motorcycle was a 2001 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle and did not appear to be registered in the state of Maryland.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Aviation Command helicopter Trooper 2 where he will be treated for his injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack are investigating the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.