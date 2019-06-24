Bethesda Man Arrested After Taking “Magic Mushrooms” at Point Lookout State Park

On Saturday, June 22, 2019, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Officer L Santerre of the Maryland Natural Resources Police responded to Point Lookout State Park, in Scotland for a check the welfare call.

The officer made contact with Mitchell P. Goheen, 27, of Bethesda, who was walking around the public beach of the state park.

Goheen told the officer he was relaxing on the beach to take “magic mushrooms” out in nature and had eaten some at 11 a.m., Goheen handed the officer a bag of mushrooms suspected to be Psilocybin.

Goheen was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for a medical evaluation at 5:40 p.m., and at approximately 7:30 p.m., Goheen was cleared to leave.

Goheen was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Rehabilitation and Detention Center where he was charged with possession of o controlled dangerous substance.

