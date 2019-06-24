Bethesda Man Arrested After Taking “Magic Mushrooms” at Point Lookout State Park

On Saturday, June 22, 2019, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Officer L Santerre of the Maryland Natural Resources Police responded to Point Lookout State Park, in Scotland for a check the welfare call.
The officer made contact with Mitchell P. Goheen, 27, of Bethesda, who was walking around the public beach of the state park.
Goheen told the officer he was relaxing on the beach to take “magic mushrooms” out in nature and had eaten some at 11 a.m., Goheen handed the officer a bag of mushrooms suspected to be Psilocybin.
Goheen was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for a medical evaluation at 5:40 p.m., and at approximately 7:30 p.m., Goheen was cleared to leave.
Goheen was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Rehabilitation and Detention Center where he was charged with possession of o controlled dangerous substance.
Duuuuuude…
THIS IS WHY YOU VOTE REPUBLICAN PEOPLE.THEY WANT TO LEGALIZE THIS CRAP.KEEP WASTING MY TAX DOLLARS IDIOTS.
You do realize that even us Republicans like doing shrooms right?
Just stamp the word “DUMB” on his forehead.
Should of Been in Denver its legal there.
Next time eat the whole bag in Rock Creek Park and look for turtles.
Damnit dude… you eat them all…and, don’t give them away…specially to the cops…honesty gets you nowhere….
Who are you talking to about Republicans?
They weren’t too magic if he told on himself and ended up in jail. #dumb
Chop his head OFF!
