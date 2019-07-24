UPDATE: Drunk Driver Who Fled Scene Of Fatal Crash that Killed 27 Year-Old North Beach Woman Charged

UPDATE 7/24/2019: Daniel John Burridge, 36 of Bowie was issued the following traffic citations:
- FAIL VEHICLE DRIVER IN ACCIDENT TO REPORT (BODILY INJURY, DEATH, ATTENDED VEHICLE DAMAGE, PROPERTY DAMAGE) TO NEAREST POLICE
- FAIL OF DRIVER IN (BODILY INJURY, DEATH, ATTENDED VEHICLE, ATTENDED PROPERTY)ACCIDENT TO FURNISH REQUIRED ID
- FAILURE TO IMMEDIATELY RETURN AND REMAIN AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING DEATH
- PASSENGER AGE 16 OR MORE IN FRONT SEAT OF MOTOR VEHICLE W/O SEAT BELT RESTRAINT
- FAILURE TO CONTROL VEHICLE SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- NEGLIGENT DRIVING
- (DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL
- (DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL
UPDATE 7/21/2019 @ 2:40 p.m.: On Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 3:59 a.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team were dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle accident near Southern Maryland Blvd. in the area of West Ward Road Dunkirk.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Dodge Neon SRT was traveling southbound on Southern Maryland Blvd in the area of West Ward Road and for unknown reasons left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
The driver of the vehicle, Daniel John Burridge, 36 of Bowie, failed to remain at the scene of the crash and was apprehended nearby after a search by law enforcement personnel.
Daniel Burridge was then transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center for treatment.
At this time, alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.
The collision remains under investigation by DFC. J. Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone with additional information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or e-mail the investigator at Jeffrey.hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov.
7/21/2019: On Sunday, July 21, 2019, at approximately 4:00 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Route 4 and Kirksville Lane in Dunkirk, for the reported motor vehicle accident.
Police arrived on scene to find the single vehicle, a red Dodge Neon in the roadway with the passenger still in the vehicle. Police declared the passenger deceased.
Multiple witnesses reported the driver fled the scene on foot, he was described as a white male wearing shorts, no shirt and carrying a gallon of water he had just bought from the Wawa and was last seen heading towards the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department and Safeway on W Ward Road.
It is unknown at this time if the Calvert County Sheriffs Office have made any arrests.
The collision remains under the investigation by the Crash Reconstruction Team and updates will be provided when they become available.
What’d the vehicle hit or get hit by?
Hit the telephone pole !
Did the telephone survive?
Asshole. My friend’s daughter died in that crash. She has a seven-year-old son. So watch your insensitive comments
Then why is she out drinking at 4 AM? Run with dogs, you get fleas.
Dear family friend. Please know I am truly sorry for her loss of life, leaving behind a 7 year old son. My son also lost his dad when he was 7 years old. My prayers to all who knew and loved her.
The telephone pole had been drinking and jumped out in front of him.
I thought they said a utility pole
Shame on the driver. Prayers to the family of the deceased.
No, the car got hit by a fleeing drunk. Know what you’re talking about.
NO…..the dumbass drunk driver hit a utility pole killing his passenger and then fled the scene! GET YOUR FACTS STRAIGHT!!!!!!
Burridge was cited for driving his 2011 Chevy Camaro northbound on Rt. 5 near Cracklingtown Road at 93 mph in a 55-speed zone by Charles County Patrol Officer Corey Caywood on July 29, 2017, at 5:06 pm. Burridge got a plea deal in Charles County District Court when he entered a guilty plea and was given a verdict of Probation Before Judgement on Oct. 20, 2017. A second charge of driving in a race resulted in a verdict of not guilty. Charles County States Attorney Anthony Covington should have to explain how he let off a numbskull like this guy with such an easy outcome when he was driving at such a high rate of speed on a busy road like Rt. 5 during rush hour. States Attorneys can do as they please with all charges in Maryland. Burridge hired attorney Andrew Vladimir Jezic to work the deal with Covington.
Burridge entered a guilty plea in Charles District Court to driving while suspended on Sept. 20, 2010, and was given a verdict of Probation Before Judgement. THE DEAL: Burridge was fined $100 and no jail time and all of the fine was suspended.
Daniel John Burridge was arrested for DWI by St. Mary’s Sheriff Deputy Elizabeth O’Conner on January 18, 2004, as he operated a 1996 Chevy on Rt. 5 at Braxton Way in St. Mary’s County, Md. In a plea deal with St. Mary’s States Attorney Richard Fritz on April 30, 2004, in St. Mary’s Circuit Court, Burridge entered a guilty plea. THE DEAL: Burridge was sentenced to six months in jail with all of the jail time suspended except for four days and was allowed to serve the jail time on weekends. Two years of probation was part of the deal.
He will serve 18 months minimum, hopefully gets more, for this. No one gets out of a manslaughter charge. 18 months doesn’t seem like a long time for a life, but that seems to be the trend for a sentence for this.
Holy crap get a life – I wish I had your free time!
Sounds more like a toast, rather than any type of “genuine” prayer request.
“…to the family…” Here here!
That’s the same thing I was wondering about. The Wawa sign is still I texted!
Intact
See above article.
That is just awful! Damn
Nice guy! Your passenger gets killed and you leave the scene!
And you made sure you took that gallon of water, didn’t you?
Heartless SOB! I hope they throw the book at you when they find you!
And they will find you!
I hope he is charged with vehicular manslaughter. For someone it take off, and leave the passenger to die because of the injuries you caused, they need to be locked up for a very long time
Hang em from his sack!!!
WOW…Take a look at Daniel Burridge criminal case record for the state of Maryland. With all of his previous DUI’s in the past 10 yrs….Maybe now he will get locked up for vehicular
manslaughter…MAYBE NOT??? Yes, I am praying for the beautiful girl he left dead at the scene of the accident; so sad.
THE JUDGES NEED TO GO PERIOD.WHEN WILL YOU PEOPLE PROTEST AND DO SOMETHING ABOUT THE JUDGES?
Stop yelling.
This drunk mfer killed my girlfriend of three years and left behind a seven year old boy. sweetest mommas boy in the world. I have had a dui and even i agree, stronger penalties for sh@t like this.
What was she doing with him at 4am?
Someone is dead and you’re concerned about why she was with someone at 4am… it doesn’t matter what she was doing. Because of this POS she isn’t alive anymore.
;)
A winky face? Seriously? What are you, 3 years old? Put your big girl panties on and act like an adult not like a pre adolescent boy. You can’t even post with your real name. It’s none of your business what she was doing. It’s irrelevant.
Who cares. Does it take back the fact that he was drunk. Killed her and left the scene? Really us that your take away? Did she deserve this person to leave her? She has a family and friends.
And apparently a bf she wasn’t with.
How about “I’m sorry for your loss”? People are soooo heartless. THAT’S your concern? Why she was WITH HIM?? SMH!!!!
Would agree stronger penalties for child porngraphy users, distribtors too?!
What the hell does this have to do with the article?
I’m so sorry this happened Paul. Instead of offering condolences, you have assholes asking why she was with him? Heartless!!! God rest her soul.
i am very sorry for you loss and the loss of the entire family. prayers for everyone.
that was not your girlfriend bro! she was with another man at 4am
Dazed and confused – or just plain cowardice?
this is so unfortunate and sad…also scary you have to really watch out who you get in the car with its like he did not care just left her there to die smh.
Lets not take away the fact that she knew him, this wasn’t the first time they had been together. She willingly got in his vehicle. Safe to say at 4am, she knew he was intoxicated, maybe she was as well. Extremely sad story and horrible for her son. She should have been more concerned about her life than he was. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like either of them were. He will have to live with this tragedy for the rest of his life. RIP.
Sounds like you are a little close to the situation, eh? You know them? How do you know this wasn’t the first time?
The digital gas price sign at this Wa Wa has been crashed into twice, maybe 3 times, and destroyed, by those who were unable to control their car.
Both of these people are service members with me and SPC Motta will be missed. Burridge made a fatal error in judgement and will be judge!
I guess he didn’t DODGE that pole…lol
Let me guess? You’re single and living in your mothers basement. Yeah sounds about right, idiot
Let me guess? You probably work a menial job, play video games all night and still Iive in your mothers basement. Yeah sounds about right, loser
Such a sad situation! Prayers to the family of the young woman My God.
I am Paul’s friend and what does it matter who she was with… Who leaves a human being dieing after a crash…
Some really stupid, ignorant remarks in this, We had just left HarrisTeeter around that time but we were going north. We had started to go that way. Prayers for the young lady’s family May she rest in Jesus’ arms. And being military, the authorites will take care of him and not in a nice way.
being military has no bearing on his outcome. it had nothing to do with the government. she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Paul . this is Terri… If you need anything for her son. Me and Carlos are willing to help ..
This is the internet, not a telephone. You dont have to tell him who you are, you posted your name. I bet you do the same thing when you send an email or text message…
Prayers for the woman. I don’t even know what to say about the guy. He seems like a serial drunk driver. And leaving his passenger and fellow service member to die. Seriously derelict.
Child porn??? Why is that even a concern? Who are you? Are you even concerned about her or the child? People have nothing better to do then comment about people they don’t know. Get a life!!!!
Maybe since there is a child that has been left with out a mother.
Why did she get in the car if she knew he was drinking? I’m in no way defending this guy but she had to know he was intoxicated♀️
After a night of hot steamy action it is protocol to give her a ride home…
Failure to report, failure to produce ID, reckless driving, negligent driving, DUI… but where’s the manslaughter? Someone lost their life due to this man’s actions, and they don’t even throw in a manslaughter charge? We’ll be lucky if this guy spends even 5 years behind bars.