Police Investigating Report of Shots Fired at Moving Vehicle in Loveville

July 24, 2019

Police in St. Mary’s County are investigating an assault that occurred in Loveville at approximately 12:30 p.m., on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

The victim who was located at the Loveville MVA said he was shot at while driving on Route 5 in the area of Route 247, in Loveville.

It is unclear if an actual shooting had taken place at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are in the area looking for and collecting evidence.

One person is in police custody at this time

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided as they become available.


