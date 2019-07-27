AUDIO: Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Accident in Bel Alton That Left Two Dead

On Saturday, July 27, 2019, at approximately 7:30 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Crain Highway and Mount Air Road in Bel Alton, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one person trapped and two subjects unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a T-bone style collision with one person confirmed trapped and two people unconscious, police advised the two unconscious patients did not have a pulse.

Firefighters extricated all three in approximately 20 minutes and declared two patients deceased on the scene. The adult female driver of the vehicle was transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

Authorities on the scene reported two adults and one teenage pediatric patient was in the vehicle.

The Maryland State Police are currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

