Waldorf Man Pleads Guilty to Assault for Shooting at Victims at Apartment Complex

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Monday, July 29, 2019, Marquis Deangelo Swann, 25 of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court, in front of the Honorable Judge Amy J. Bragunier, to three counts of First-Degree Assault. Swann also admitted to a violation of probation for a prior conviction.

On July 7, 2018, officers responded to an apartment complex located in the 12100 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found victims Dominique Yates and Jamar Campbell suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to PG Shock Trauma for their injuries. While on scene, officers also discovered that another victim, Darius Newman, was shot and injured; however, he left prior to their arrival. All three victims, fortunately, survived.

An investigation revealed that the victims were at a breezeway outside of the apartment complex before the shooting occurred. Two suspects, later determined to be Swann and co-defendant David Nicholas Butler-Charles, arrived at the location in a four-door 2006 Chevrolet Impala. Swann exited the vehicle with a gun and repeatedly fired his weapon towards the victims. He then re-entered the vehicle operated by Butler-Charles, and both men fled the area.

Surveillance footage at the apartment complex captured the incident, as well as the tag number of the Chevrolet Impala, leading officers to Butler-Charles. Swann was later developed as a suspect, which was corroborated by witness identification, as well as other evidence.

On June 28, 2019, co-defendant Butler-Charles entered a guilty plea to three counts of First-Degree Assault and Possession of a Regulated Firearm with a Prior Disqualifying Conviction.

A sentencing date for Butler-Charles has been scheduled for July 31, 2019.

A sentencing date for Swann has been scheduled for October 9, 2019.

