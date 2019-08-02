St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Bank Robbery in California

On Friday, August 2, 2019, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Deputies from the St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the SunTrust Bank on 45156 First Colony Way in California, for the reported robbery.

The masked suspect was described as a black male wearing a hoodie, with a backpack.

The suspect entered the bank and threatened employees.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot towards First Colony Boulevard.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

