Lucy Catherine Goldsmith, 59, of Nanjemoy, MD passed away on July 27, 2019 at George Washington University Hospital Center in Washington, DC.

Born in LaPlata, MD on September 30, 1959 to the late Joseph and Ida Quade, she is also preceded in death by her husband, John W. Goldsmith, Sr. and her brother, James L. Quade. Lucy is survived by her son, John W. Goldsmith, Jr.; brothers, Joseph S. Quade, Robert V. Quade and John G. Quade; sisters, Elizabeth “Betty” Robertson, Margaret “Peggy” Howland and Donna M. Burch-Murphy; and grandchildren, Samantha E. Goldsmith and Lestat Grinder.

Lucy worked for Walmart as an associate. She loved spending time with her family and watching movies in her spare time.

Services are private.