One Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident Sends Car Underneath Truck in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at approximately 5:40 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Traveled Lane in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a T-bone style collision with one vehicle underneath the second vehicle.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. An unknown number of patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

All photos are courtesy of Cusic Mechanic & Towing and the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

